Fonovai scores 2 tries, Romania beats Canada in rugby test

EDMONTON — Tonga-born winger Tangimana Fonovai scored two second-half tries to help Romania beat Canada 25-9 Saturday in a rugby test at Ellerslie Park.

Fonovai crossed a minute after the break and again in the 62nd minute after flanker Viorel Lucaci's try and an Aurel Vlaicu conversion had given the visitors a 7-6 halftime lead.

Flyhalf Gordon McRorie accounted for all of Canada's points with three penalty goals.