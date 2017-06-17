Frazier, Davidson, Abreu hit solo homers to lift White Sox over Blue Jays 5-2

TORONTO — Todd Frazier, Matt Davidson and Jose Abreu hit solo home runs as the White Sox topped the Toronto Blue Jays 5-2 on Saturday afternoon at Rogers Centre for Chicago's third straight win.

Mike Pelfrey (3-5) struck out five and gave up one run over six innings for Chicago (31-36). Dan Jennings, Chris Beck, Tommy Kahnle and David Robertson came out of the bullpen for the White Sox.

Marcus Stroman (7-3) gave up six hits and three runs — all coming from the long ball — over seven innings with five strikeouts. Ryan Tepera and Aaron Loup both worked an inning of relief and each allowed a run, although Tepera's was unearned.

Ryan Goins had an RBI double for the Blue Jays (32-35) and Dwight Smith Jr. added a run-scoring single.

Frazier hit his 11th homer of the season with one out in the second inning, taking a 3-1 pitch from Stroman to deep left field. Davidson followed that up with his own solo shot, this time to centre field, to make it 2-0.

It was the fourth time this season Chicago has hit back-to-back homers.

Goins answered for the Blue Jays in the bottom of the inning, hitting a ground-rule double that scored Kendrys Morales.

Stroman brought the 47,171 in attendance to their feet with some sharp defence in the top of the fifth. He caught Melky Cabrera's comebacker off the hop, wheeled around to throw to shortstop Troy Tulowitzki at second and start the 1-6-3 double play to end the inning.

Abreu tacked on another run to lead off the sixth inning, launching the ball to dead centre to make it 3-1. Goins showed his defensive prowess later in the frame, catching Davidson's line drive and throwing out Avisail Garcia at first.

Smith's RBI single in the seventh brought home Justin Smoak and moved Tulowitzki to second. Goins grounded into a double play to end the inning but Toronto was within one run.

Frazier restored Chicago's two-run cushion in the eighth as his hit down the third-base line handcuffed Blue Jays infielder Josh Donaldson, allowing Alen Hanson to score and make it 4-2.

Tim Anderson tacked on another run on a squeeze play when Yolmer Sanchez dropped down a bunt in the ninth. Robertson pitched a 1-2-3 ninth to earn his 11th save.

———