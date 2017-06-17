Freeland pitches 6 solid innings, Rockies beat Giants 5-1

DENVER — Kyle Freeland tossed six solid innings, Tony Wolters drove in two runs and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Francisco Giants again, 5-1 on Saturday.

The Rockies are 9-1 against San Francisco this season and have won the last eight against the Giants.

Freeland (8-4) wasn't as sharp as his seven shutout innings against San Francisco on April 23. He pitched with runners on base in every inning but held the Giants to one run and eight hits. The rookie right-hander left with a 2-1 lead and pumped his fist after striking out pinch-hitter Brandon Belt to end the sixth with a runner on second.

Nolan Arenado made it 3-1 with a single in the sixth and Wolters and pinch-hitter Pat Valaika had two-out singles in the seventh to stretch the lead to 5-1. All six runs in the game were scored with two outs.

Matt Cain (3-6), winless since May 15, lost for the fifth time in six starts and Joe Panik had three hits for the Giants, who have lost five straight and 14 of 18.

Panik was denied a fourth hit when first baseman Mark Reynolds caught his liner and stepped on first to double off Kelby Tomlinson to end the game.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Giants: LHP Madison Bumgarner (left AC shoulder strain) threw a bullpen session in Arizona on Saturday. ... Buster Posey started at 1B to take stress off his sore left ankle.

Rockies: LHP Tyler Anderson (left knee inflammation) was scheduled to throw 75 pitches in a rehab start for Triple-A Albuquerque and RHP Jon Gray (stress fracture, right foot) is slated for a rehab start for Albuquerque on Monday. If things go well both could rejoin the Rockies rotation next week.

STREAK SNAPPED

Arenado's misplay of Nick Hundley's grounder in the second inning was his first error of the season. Arenado's 71-game errorless streak, which included the last three games of 2016, was the third longest by a third baseman in club history. Vinny Castilla went 75 games without an error in 2004 and Jeff Cirillo's 85-game errorless streak in 2001 tops the list.

Arenado quickly atoned by fielding Aaron Hill's grounder to start a double play.

FRIENDLY FIRE

Hundley had a minor collision with Colorado's backstop and Wolters in the fourth inning. Hundley scored on a single and glanced off Wolters as he crossed the plate. Wolters seemed to take exception but nothing developed.

When Wolters came to bat in the bottom of the inning Hundley gave him a fist bump to express no hard feelings.

UP NEXT

Giants: LHP Ty Blach (4-4, 4.24 ERA) will make his first start and fifth appearance against the Rockies on Sunday. The Denver native has tossed six scoreless innings in his career against the Rockies.