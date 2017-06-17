Sports

Germany team to wear black armbands in Helmut Kohl tribute

FILE - The Jan. 8, 2003 file photo shows former German chancellor Helmut Kohl passing the Brandenburg Gate during a private walk in Berlin. (AP Photo/Jan Bauer, file)

SOCHI, Russia — Germany's national soccer team will wear black armbands at the Confederations Cup opener following the death of former chancellor Helmut Kohl.

Kohl, who died on Friday at the age of 87, spearheaded the end of Germany's decades-long division into East and West. He led the country from 1982 to 1998, first for West Germany and then all of a unified Germany.

The German soccer federation asked FIFA to allow its players to honour Kohl when the team plays Australia in Sochi on Monday in the warm-up tournament for the 2018 World Cup.

FIFA confirmed to The Associated Press that it had authorized Germany's request to wear black armbands in its opening match of the group stage.

