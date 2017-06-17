Key hole at the US Open

ERIN, Wis. — A look at the key hole Saturday in the third round of the U.S. Open at Erin Hills:

KEY FACT: Justin Thomas hit 3-wood off the tee and another 3-wood from 310 yards to 8 feet and made the eagle putt for a 9-under 63 to tie the U.S. Open scoring record for 18 holes and break the scoring record to par. Tommy Fleetwood, in position for a potential birdie and the lead, went over the green and made bogey.