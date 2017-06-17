Lions call up 4 Wales players as tour reinforcements

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — The British and Irish Lions have summoned reinforcements to their rugby tour of New Zealand, snatching four players from the Wales team which beat Tonga in Auckland on Friday.

Lions coach Warren Gatland has added Cory Hill, Kristian Dacey, Gareth Davies and Tomas Francis to his touring squad which now numbers a cumbersome 44 players with only five matches remaining after Saturday's clash with the New Zealand Maori.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen speculated this week that Gatland would call up additional players to make it possible to break his squad into test and midweek combinations through the remainder of the tour. But the decision is also seen to have made an already large squad more unwieldy and has been interpreted as a sign of panic as the test series against New Zealand approaches.

Gatland explained the decision on Saturday as being pragmatic.

"We have said all along that we need to give ourselves the best chance of winning the Test series and that could potentially involve calling up players," he said. "Bringing in these players from an identical time zone, who can hit the ground running and step straight in rather than having to adjust following long-haul travel will help us manage players before the first test.

"(It will) give us quality training numbers to prepare properly as well as offering us options for selection for the Chiefs match."