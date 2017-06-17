MLS Capsules

TORONTO — Jozy Altidore and Jordan Hamilton scored second-half goals and Toronto FC beat D.C. United 2-0 on Saturday night to stretch its home unbeaten streak to nine games.

Sebastian Giovinco assisted on both goals for MLS-leading Toronto (9-2-5).

The game marked captain Michael Bradley's 100th in all competitions for Toronto. It also was the first opportunity for coach Greg Vanney to field all three designated players — Bradley, Altidore and Giovinco — since May 3 due to injuries and international duty.

And the three stars engineered the breakthrough goal in the 60th minute after Bradley broke up a D.C. United attack. He fed the ball to Giovinco, who split the defence with a perfect pass to Altidore. The U.S. international pushed the ball ahead with a fine first touch and then calmly beat Hamid from the edge of the box for his seventh of the season.

Hamilton, who had come on in the 75th minute, made it 2-0 on glancing header in the 85th off Giovinco's corner.

D.C. United dropped to 4-8-3.

FIRE 2, REVOLUTION 1

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic and Luis Solignac scored and Chicago handed New England ITS first home loss of the season.

Nikolic scored his MLS-leading 13th goal in the 18th minute, beating an offside trap and, after having his initial shot blocked by goalie Cody Cropper, firing in the rebound. Three quick passes found Solignac in front of the goal as he finished from close range in the 61st for his fourth goal.

New England scored in the 70th when Juan Agudelo kept the ball alive with a header off a cross with Antonio Mlinar Delamea then heading in the ball for his first MLS goal.

New England (5-6-5) had five wins and two draws at home before the loss.

Chicago (9-3-4) is unbeaten in eight matches.

ATLANTA UNITED 3, CREW 1

ATLANTA (AP) — Miguel Almiron scored the go-ahead goal amid a bevy of defenders in the 67th minute and expansion Atlanta beat Columbus.

The game was delayed 22 minutes because of lightning.

United (6-6-3) struck first in the 16th minute. Yamil Asad poked the ball loose pressuring the Columbus back line and fed Hector Villalba for an open shot.

Josef Martinez scored his first goal since March 18, breaking it open in the 88th minute. The forward came off the bench as the club works him back from an injury.

Columbus midfielder Federico Higuain scored in the 26th minute. The Crew (7-9-1) have dropped five of their last six, with each loss coming on the road.

NEW YORK CITY FC 2, SOUNDERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — David Villa didn't let the rain bother him, scoring twice in New York City FC's victory over Seattle at Yankee Stadium.

The star striker from Spain scored his 50th and 51st MLS career goals in the second half.

Cristian Roldan opened the scoring for defending MLS champion Seattle (5-7-4) in the 40th minute. Villa tied it for NYCFC (8-5-3) with a penalty kick in the 52nd. And 25 minutes later, he volleyed home Jack Harrison's cross.

ORLANDO CITY 3, IMPACT 3, TIE

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Jonathan Spector scored in the fourth minute of stoppage time for his first MLS goal to give Orlando City the tie with Montreal.

Orlando City (7-5-4) was without star forward Cyle Larin after he was arrested Thursday on suspicion of driving under the influence.