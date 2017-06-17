Penguins hire Mike Buckley as goaltending coach

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins hired Mike Buckley their new goaltending coach Saturday after Mike Bales left to take the same job with Carolina.

Buckley has spent the last four years as the team's goaltending development coach, where he worked closely with Matt Murray, who has helped the Penguins to consecutive Stanley Cups. Buckley replaces Bales, who spent four years as Pittsburgh's goaltending coach, mentoring both Murray and Marc-Andre Fleury.

Fleury, the winningest goaltender in franchise history, is expected to leave during the off-season .

Buckley previously worked as the goaltending coach at the University of New Hampshire and University of Massachusetts as well as USA Hockey.

___