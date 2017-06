Pouille to face Feliciano Lopez in Stuttgart Open final

STUTTGART, Germany — Lucas Pouille will play Feliciano Lopez in the final of the Stuttgart Open.

Pouille, the No. 4 seed, defeated fellow French player Benoit Paire 7-6 (5), 7-5, and Lopez prevailed 6-7 (2), 7-6 (4), 7-5 over the sixth-seeded Mischa Zverev of Germany in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Lopez, who upset the third-seeded Tomas Berdych on Friday, will play his first final of the season as he bids for his sixth career title.