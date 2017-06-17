Sports

Saturday's Games

Saturday's Games

(All Times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Chicago White Sox 5  Toronto 2 

Cleveland (Merritt 0-0) at Minnesota (Wilk 0-1)

N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at Oakland (Hahn 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-4), 4:10 p.m.

Seattle (Gallardo 3-6) at Texas (Perez 2-6), 5:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 2-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-2), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game

Boston (Porcello 3-8) at Houston (Paulino 0-0), 8:15 p.m.

Kansas City (Junis 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

National League

San Francisco (Cain 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-4)

Arizona (Godley 2-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7), 4:05 p.m.

L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-6) at Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Miami (Locke 0-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-5), 4:10 p.m.

San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 4:10 p.m.

Washington (Strasburg 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.

Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-4), 8:15 p.m.

Interleague

St. Louis (Wainwright 7-4) at Baltimore (Miley 2-4), 4:05 p.m.

---

MLS

New York City FC 2  Seattle 1

Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.

Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.

Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.

D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.

Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m.

Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.

Houston at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.

---

 

 

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Read more about: sports

Most Popular