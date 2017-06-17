Saturday's Games
(All Times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Chicago White Sox 5 Toronto 2
Cleveland (Merritt 0-0) at Minnesota (Wilk 0-1)
N.Y. Yankees (Tanaka 5-6) at Oakland (Hahn 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Archer 4-4) at Detroit (Fulmer 6-4), 4:10 p.m.
Seattle (Gallardo 3-6) at Texas (Perez 2-6), 5:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 2-3) at Minnesota (Mejia 1-2), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game
Boston (Porcello 3-8) at Houston (Paulino 0-0), 8:15 p.m.
Kansas City (Junis 2-0) at L.A. Angels (Meyer 2-3), 8:15 p.m.
National League
San Francisco (Cain 3-5) at Colorado (Freeland 7-4)
Arizona (Godley 2-1) at Philadelphia (Eickhoff 0-7), 4:05 p.m.
L.A. Dodgers (Ryu 2-6) at Cincinnati (Wojciechowski 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Miami (Locke 0-2) at Atlanta (Garcia 2-5), 4:10 p.m.
San Diego (Lamet 2-2) at Milwaukee (Anderson 5-2), 4:10 p.m.
Washington (Strasburg 7-2) at N.Y. Mets (Lugo 1-0), 4:10 p.m.
Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 6-4) at Pittsburgh (Nova 6-4), 8:15 p.m.
Interleague
St. Louis (Wainwright 7-4) at Baltimore (Miley 2-4), 4:05 p.m.
---
MLS
New York City FC 2 Seattle 1
Columbus at Atlanta United FC, 7 p.m.
Chicago at New England, 7:30 p.m.
Montreal at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
D.C. United at Toronto FC, 8 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Portland at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Minnesota United at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Houston at Los Angeles, 11 p.m.
---