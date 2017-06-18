Aaron Wise wins Web.com Tour's Air Capital Classic

WICHITA, Kan. — Aaron Wise completed a wire-to-wire victory Sunday in the Air Capital Classic to lock up a PGA Tour card with his first Web.com Tour title.

The 20-year-old Wise closed with a 2-under 68 in 100-degree heat at Crestview for a 21-under 259 total and a five-stroke victory over Monday qualifier Beau Hossler.

The 2016 NCAA individual champion for Oregon, Wise earned $112,500 to jump from 35th to sixth on the money list with $171,072. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

"It's just a really cool feeling," Wise said. "I played great all week so none of that surprises me, but it's great to be in that position."

Wise opened 62-62-67 to take a six-stroke lead into the final round.

On Sunday, he eagled the par-5 14th, hitting an 8-iron from 175 yards to 6 feet.

"It was close all day long," Wise said. "It was a big enough lead to where I wasn't scared but I knew that if I made a big mistake it was gone. That definitely separated it and sealed it for me."

He missed the cuts in his previous two starts.

"I made that change in my swing and I was obviously going to go through some rough patches," Wise said. "It's funny how things all come together. My short game was super sharp today. And it was good enough to carry me through it."

At 20 years, 11 months, 28 days, Wise is the fourth-youngest winner in tour history. Jason Day set the record of 19 years, 7 months, 26 days in the 2007 Legend Financial Group Classic.

Hossler finished with a 67. He earned $67,500 to reach No. 32 on the money list with $71,396 and earned Special Temporary Membership for the rest of the season by eclipsing the No. 100 player's total from last year.

"It is a big relief for me. I didn't have any status," Hossler said. "I'm looking forward to the rest of the year. It's nice to get some confidence on this level."