Canadians Humana-Paredes and Pavan 4th on beach volleyball World Tour

THE HAGUE, Netherlands — Canada's Melissa Humana-Paredes and Sarah Pavan just missed the podium at a beach volleyball World Tour event on Sunday.

Toronto's Humana-Paredes and Pavan, from Kitchener, Ont., dropped a 2-1 (16-21, 21-13, 15-11) decision to Brazil's Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda "Duda" Santos Lisboa.

"Fourth is always super disappointing, to miss out on two medal opportunities stings a lot but at the same time is motivating to get back on that podium," Humana- Paredes said. "Making another semis is exciting and something to be happy about. There is still a lot to learn."

The Canadian team started the season with a silver medal at the 4 Star event in Rio last month, losing the gold-medal match to the same Brazilan pair.

Also this week in the Netherlands, Toronto's Brandie Wilkerson and Heather Bansley of Waterdown, Ont., lost to Pavan and Bansley in the quarter-finals to finish fifth.