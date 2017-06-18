Chile beats Cameroon 2-0 as video reviews draw controversy
MOSCOW — Arturo Vidal brushed off a hotly disputed video review to give Chile a 2-0 win over Cameroon in the Confederations Cup on Sunday.
Vidal's 81st-minute header after a pass from substitute Alexis Sanchez gave the South American champion a Group B win which was anything but routine, before another goal was decided by video review.
The Chileans had thought they'd taken the lead in first-half stoppage time when Eduardo Vargas slotted the ball past Fabrice Ondoa after a pass from Vidal.
Referee Damir Skomina awarded the goal and Chile's players started an elaborate goal celebration, but the decision was then sent for video review — the key piece of new technology being debuted by FIFA at the Confederations Cup.
The review found Vargas offside by a matter of inches, enraging him and Vidal, who angrily petitioned Skomina when he blew for half time.
After Vidal put Chile ahead in the 80th, Vargas scored Chile's second — but only after another review.
Chile dominated the game throughout, but couldn't finish several first-half chances.
Cameroon was under pressure immediately, when Eduardo Vargas' first-minute shot cannoned off the post and rebounded back into goalkeeper Fabrice Ondoa, almost going in.
Ondoa had to palm away a Jose Fuenzalida shot two minutes later as Chile took firm control.
Cameroon's chances came thanks to occasional poor passing at the back from Chile, with Vincent Aboubakar forcing a save in the 11th from keeper Johnny Herrera, in for the injured Claudio Bravo.
The Cameroonians got the ball in the net once, but the whistle had already gone for a foul on Vidal by the time Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui headed the ball into the net at a 17th-minute free kick.
The controversial video review left Chile's confidence dented in the second half, as Cameroon started to push forward, though without creating clear-cut chances.
Cameroon captain Benjamin Moukandjo curled a free-kick narrowly off target in the 67th, while Chile had another chance when Mauricio Isla's header went narrowly wide at a corner.