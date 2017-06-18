Golf Capsules

ERIN, Wis. — Brooks Koepka travelled around the world to find his game. He found stardom right at home as the U.S. Open champion.

Koepka broke away from a tight pack with three straight birdies on the back nine Sunday at Erin Hills and closed with a 5-under 67 to win the U.S. Open for his first major championship. A par on the final hole tied Rory McIlroy's record score to par at 16 under for a four-shot victory.

Not even the wind could stop the onslaught of low scores at Erin Hills.

And nothing could stop Koepka.

Tied for the lead with six holes to play, Koepka made an 8-foot par putt on the 13th hole. As Brian Harman began to fade, Koepka poured it on with birdies over the next three holes, lightly pumping his fist after each one. His reaction was subdued, just like his close friend and last year's U.S. Open champion, Dustin Johnson. It capped quite a journey for the 27-year-old Floridian.

Without a card on any tour when Koepka got out of Florida State, he filled his passport with stamps from the most unlikely outposts in golf while playing the minor leagues on the European Tour — Kazakhstan and Kenya, Portugal and India and throughout Europe.

It was at the U.S. Open three years ago when Koepka tied for fourth that helped earn a PGA Tour card, and he powered his way from obscurity to his first Ryder Cup team last fall and now a major champion.

Harman's chances ended with two straight bogeys, and a bogey on the par-5 18th hole gave him a 72 and a tie for second with Hideki Matsuyama of Japan, who closed with a 66. Matsuyama didn't need to stick around very long. Koepka simply couldn't miss.

He became the seventh straight first-time winner of a major championship, and it was the first time since 1998-2000 that Americans won their national championship three straight years.

MEIJER LPGA CLASSIC

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Brooke Henderson won the Meijer LPGA Classic for her fourth LPGA Tour title, holding off Michelle Wie and Lexi Thompson by two strokes in cool and windy conditions.

The 19-year-old Henderson closed with a 66 on the Blythefield layout that was reduced to a par of 69 — the fifth hole was played as a par 3 instead of a par 5 — the final two rounds because of flooding.

Wie finished with a 65, and Thompson had a 69.

Henderson finished at 17-under 263 and earned $300,000. The Canadian led after each of the first two rounds, shooting 63-67 at a par of 71, and had a 67 on Saturday to drop a stroke behind Thompson.

Henderson won twice last year, taking the KPMG Women's PGA Championship for her first major, and successfully defending her title in the Cambia Portland Classic.

Su Oh (64), Madelene Sagstrom (65) and Moriya Jutanugarn (66) tied for fourth at 14 under.

Second-ranked Lydia Ko had a 68 to tie for 10th at 12-under. Top-ranked Ariya Jutanugarn, coming off a playoff victory last week in Canada over Thompson and In Gee Chun, had a 69 to for 22nd at 9 under.

AIR CAPITAL CLASSIC

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Aaron Wise completed a wire-to-wire victory in the Air Capital Classic to lock up a PGA Tour card with his first Web.com Tour title.

The 20-year-old Wise closed with a 2-under 68 in 100-degree heat at Crestview for a 21-under 259 total and a five-stroke victory over Monday qualifier Beau Hossler.

The 2016 NCAA individual champion for Oregon, Wise earned $112,500 to jump from 35th to sixth on the money list with $171,072. The top 25 at the end of the regular season will earn PGA Tour cards.

Wise opened 62-62-67 to take a six-stroke lead into the final round.

At 20 years, 11 months, 28 days, Wise is the fourth-youngest winner in tour history. Jason Day set the record of 19 years, 7 months, 26 days in the 2007 Legend Financial Group Classic.

Hossler finished with a 67. He earned $67,500 to reach No. 32 on the money list with $71,396 and earned Special Temporary Membership for the rest of the season.

DECATUR-FORSYTH CLASSIC

FORSYTH, Ill. (AP) — Thailand's Chorphaka Jaengkit won the Decatur-Forsyth Classic for her first Symetra Tour title, beating Tiffany Chan by a stroke.

Jaengkit closed with a 2-under 70 for a 12-under 204 total at Hickory Point. The 24-year-old former Grand Canyon University player made a 35-foot birdie putt on 16 to take the lead and saved par from 5 feet on 17 to maintain a one-shot advantage. She hit her approach on 18 to 10 feet and two-putted for par.

Playing her sixth career tour event, Jaengkit earned $19,500 to jump from 131st to 16th on the money list with $20,276. The final top 10 will earn LPGA Tour cards.

Chan finished her 63 before Jaengkit teed off.