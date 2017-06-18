Sports

Gordon strikes late again in Rapids' 2-1 win over Timbers

Colorado Rapids forward Kevin Doyle, right, kicks the ball past Portland Timbers midfielder Darlington Nagbe in the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 17, 2017, in Commerce City, Colo. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. — Alan Gordon came on in the 80th minute and scored nine minutes later to give the Colorado Rapids a 2-1 comeback victory over the Portland Timbers on Saturday night.

Gordon headed in a cross over a defender for his second straight late winner in MLS play. He ripped off his jersey and went into the crowd to celebrate, for which he was given a yellow card.

On June 3, Gordon entered late and scored in the 86th in a 2-1 victory over the Columbus Crew.

Colorado tied it on Dominique Badji's fourth goal of the season in the 51st minute. Kevin Doyle threaded a pass between two defenders, and Badji chipped it over charging goalkeeper Jake Gleeson.

Sebastian Blanco gave Portland (7-6-3) the lead in the 18th.

The Rapids (5-8-1) have won three straight MLS matches.

