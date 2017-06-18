Jimenez leads Orioles past Cardinals, 8-5

BALTIMORE — Ubaldo Jimenez was stellar in his first start since May 22, Mark Trumbo homered for the second consecutive day and the Baltimore Orioles beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-5 on Sunday.

Seth Smith and Trey Mancini homered to start the first and second innings, respectively, for Baltimore. Welington Castillo also had a solo shot in the fifth that gave the Orioles a 7-2 lead.

Baltimore homered 10 times while winning two of three from the Cardinals to improve to .500 (34-34). It was the first time the Orioles won a three-game series since May 29-31 against the Yankees.

Jimenez (2-2) has struggled most of the season and relinquished his starting role to Alec Asher, who also failed to hold down the job. Jimenez will likely stay in the rotation after allowing just two runs and four hits with three strikeouts and two walks over seven innings.

Brad Brach picked up his 12th save for Baltimore.

St. Louis' Lance Lynn (5-4) allowed seven runs and nine hits with five strikeouts and a career-high four home runs over 4 2/3 innings.

Dexter Fowler homered for the fourth consecutive game with a two-run shot in the eighth, and three batters later, Yadier Molina had solo home run that pulled the Cardinals to 8-5.

Stephen Piscotty also hit a pair of solo homers for the Cardinals, who have lost five of six.

Manny Machado's RBI single in the sixth gave Baltimore an 8-2 lead.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Cardinals: 2B Kolten Wong (right tricep strain) has been "resting and strengthening" after going on the 10-day DL on Thursday, manager Mike Matheny said. Wong is batting .304 in 45 games (125 at-bats).

Orioles: SS J.J. Hardy (right wrist contusion) left the game in the sixth after being hit by a pitch. ... Reliever Darren O'Day (right shoulder strain) will throw his first bullpen session Monday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Mike Leake (5-6, 3.14) is looking to snap a four-game losing streak when he starts the series opener Tuesday against Phillies RHP Jeremy Hellickson (5-5, 4.91).