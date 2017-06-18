Portugal goal against Mexico annulled after video review

KAZAN, Russia — Portugal had a first-half goal against Mexico chalked off in the Confederations Cup after the action was reviewed on video.

Forward Nani scored but a review by video assistants showed a Portugal player was offside in the build up to the goal.

After a 21st minute free kick taken by Cristiano Ronaldo struck the wall, the ball was sent back into the area where four Portugal players were in offside positions and one of them challenged for the ball, meaning he was offside. But the assistant did not flag for the offence .

Play continued for about 10 seconds until the ball got to Nani and he scored from inside the area after a shot by Ronaldo hit the crossbar.

Nani was already celebrating with his teammates when Argentine referee Nestor Pitana asked for the ball and indicated the goal was being reviewed.

Pitana and the linesman had initially allowed the goal, which would have put Portugal ahead 1-0 in their Group A opener.

It took about 30 seconds for the decision to be announced.