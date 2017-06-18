Re-elected Austrian football president targets new stadium
ZELL AM SEE, Austria — Leo Windtner will remain president of the Austrian football federation for four more years after being re-elected for a third term on Sunday.
In charge of the federation since 2009, Windtner says replacement of the 86-year-old Ernst Happel Stadium in Vienna will be one of his main aims because "Austria as a football nation needs a new national stadium."
Also, Austria will bid to host a junior world or European championship in the near future "to give our football and our youth a podium and to create extra motivation for our young talents."
The federation says the 66-year-old Windtner received 12 of 13 votes in a board election during Sunday's general meeting.
