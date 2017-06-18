Reds activate Turner, recall Bonilla
CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Reds reinstated catcher Stuart Turner from the 10-day disabled list and recalled right-hander Lisalverto Bonilla from Triple-A Louisville on Sunday.
The Reds optioned right-hander Jake Buchanan to Louisville and designated pitcher Asher Wojciechowski for assignment.
Turner, a Rule Five draft pick out of Minnesota's farm system last December, had been on the disabled list since May 20 with a strained right hamstring. He completed a 20-day rehabilitation assignment on Friday.
