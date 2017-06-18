Roughriders sign second overall draft pick, linebacker Cameron Judge

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders signed national linebacker Cameron Judge on Sunday.

Judge was selected by the Riders in the first round (second overall) of the 2017 CFL draft after spending four seasons at UCLA.

The 22-year-old Montreal native and California resident played 47 collegiate games with the Bruins, picking up 46 defensive tackles, 2 1/2 tackles for loss, one forced fumble and one interception.