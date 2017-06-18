Wright-Phillips scores 2 late goals, Red Bulls beat Union

Wright-Phillips put a sliding one-touch, off a cross from Kemar Lawrence, into the net from a step inside the 6-yard box in the 87th minute to give the Red Bulls (7-7-2) a 1-0 lead. It was New York's first road goal since Wright-Phillips scored in the 13th minute of a 4-1 loss at Houston on April 1, snapping a drought of more than 520 minutes. He added his eighth of the season in the second minute of stoppage time.