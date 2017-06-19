Bogaerts hits 2 homers to lead Red Sox over Astros 6-5

HOUSTON — Xander Bogaerts went deep twice for the first multihomer game of his career and had four RBIs to lead the Boston Red Sox to a 6-5 win over the Houston Astros on Sunday night.

Bogaerts had just two homers entering Sunday's game. He ended an 0-for-14 skid when he connected off Joe Musgrove (4-6) to make it 1-0 with two outs in the first inning.

A two-run shot by Bogaerts in the sixth put the Red Sox up 3-2. Jackie Bradley Jr. added a two-run double later that inning.

Houston cut the lead to 5-4 with homers from Jake Marisnick and George Springer in the sixth, but an RBI single by Bogaerts added an insurance run in the seventh.