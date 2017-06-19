Canada drops 3-1 decision to Dutch in field hockey's World League Semi-Final

LONDON — Scott Tupper scored the lone goal for Canada's men's field hockey team in a 3-1 loss to the Netherlands in the World League Semi-Final on Monday.

The 30-year-old from Vancouver converted on a penalty stroke in the final minute of the first half after Brenden Bissett was taken down in the circle by the Dutch 'keeper. The goal sent the game into the second half tied 1-1, but the Dutch — fourth-place finishers at last summer's Rio Olympics — added a pair of second-half goals to clinch the victory.

The loss left the No. 11-ranked Canadians in third in Pool B. They face 23rd-ranked Scotland in their final group game on Tuesday. A victory would clinch them third place in their pool, and set up a quarter-final game against the second-place team in Pool A on Thursday.

"I think it’s a testament to the growth of our team, that we now give ourselves a chance in these games against top five teams," said goalkeeper Antoni Kindler of Vancouver. "What it comes down to is just details. It's about development as a good team, to one that's better than good."

Canada opened the tournament with a 6-0 victory over Pakistan, then dropped a 3-0 decision to India.

The top five finishers in the World League Semi-Final earn a spot in the 2018 World Cup. The Canadians are gunning for their first World Cup appearance since 2010, when they finished 11th.