Defensive coaching wizard Bud Carson wins PFWA award

NEW YORK — Innovative defensive coach Bud Carson, the co-ordinator for the Steel Curtain who was part of two Super Bowl-winning teams, has won the Dr. Z Award from the Professional Football Writers of America.

Carson, who died in 2005, entered the NFL as the defensive backs coach in Pittsburgh in 1972, and he was the Steelers' defensive co-ordinator from 1973-77. During his time with the Steelers, he combined Pittsburgh's front four with a complicated zone coverage in the secondary, which became known as Cover 2.

Carson also was the head coach at Georgia Tech and for the Cleveland Browns. He also was a co-ordinator with the Rams, Colts, Chiefs, Jets, and Eagles.

The Dr. Z Award, named after sports writer Paul Zimmerman of Sports Illustrated, has been given out since 2014 to top assistant coaches.

