Dirk Nowitzki to serve as a captain in NBA Africa Game

FILE - In this April 9, 2017, file photo, Dallas Mavericks forward Dirk Nowitzki, left, and teammate Wesley Matthews laugh during pre-game warm up before an NBA basketball game against the Phoenix Suns, in Phoenix. Nowitzki, the career scoring leader among international players, will be one of the captains for the NBA‚Äôs Africa Game on Aug. 5. (AP Photo/Ralph Freso, File)

NEW YORK — Dirk Nowitzki, the career scoring leader among international players, will be one of the captains for the NBA's Africa Game on Aug. 5.

The league and the National Basketball Players Association announced Monday that the Dallas Mavericks star will be a co-captain of Team World along with Charlotte Hornets All-Star Kemba Walker. Team Africa will be captained by the Lakers' Luol Deng, who is from the South Sudan, and Atlanta's Thabo Sefolosha, whose father is from South Africa.

Nowitzki is a 13-time All-Star. Last season, the German became the first international player with 30,000 career points.

The game will take place in Johannesburg. A full roster of players and coaches will be announced at a later date.

