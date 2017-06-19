Reds place Broson Arroyo and Zack Cosart on DL

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The Cincinnati Reds have placed Bronson Arroyo on the 10-day disabled list with a strained right shoulder, one day after the 40-year-old right-hander said there is a possibility his career might be over.

Cincinnati also put shortstop Zack Cosart on the 10-day DL Tuesday due to a strained right quadriceps.

Arroyo gave up for five runs and seven hits in just three innings Sunday as the Reds lost 8-7 to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Arroyo (3-6) is attempting a comeback this season with his former team after missing 2 1/2 seasons with arm and shoulder problems, including Tommy John surgery and a procedure on his shoulder. He said after Sunday's outing, "Have I thought 'This time might be my last time on the field?' Yeah."

Cosart is hitting .320 with nine homers and 33 RBIs in 58 games this season.