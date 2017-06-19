Scores and Schedule
Sunday's Games
MLB
American League
Toronto 7 Chicago White Sox 3
Tampa Bay 9 Detroit 1
Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2
Seattle 7 Texas 3
Kansas City 7 L.A. Angels 3
Oakland 4 N.Y. Yankees 3
Boston 6 Houston 5
National League
L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 7
N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 1
Arizona 5 Philadelphia 4 (10 innings)
Atlanta 5 Miami 4
Chicago Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 1
Milwaukee 2 San Diego 1
Colorado 7 San Francisco 5
Interleague
Baltimore 8 St. Louis 5
---
MLS
New York 2 Philadelphia 0
---
Monday's Games
(All times Eastern)
MLB
American League
Cleveland (Kluber 5-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-5), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Estrada 4-5) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-0), 8:05 p.m.
Boston (Velazquez 1-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 3-6), 8:15 p.m.
Houston (Peacock 3-1) at Oakland (Gossett 0-1), 10:05 p.m.
Detroit (Sanchez 0-0) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
National League
Washington (Roark 6-4) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 7:10 p.m.
San Francisco (Cueto 5-6) at Atlanta (Dickey 4-5), 7:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh (Cole 4-6) at Milwaukee (Garza 3-2), 7:40 p.m.
San Diego (Richard 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-4), 8:05 p.m.
N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 10:10 p.m.
Interleague
Cincinnati (Feldman 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
---