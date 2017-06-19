Sports

Scores and Schedule

Sunday's Games

MLB

American League

Toronto 7 Chicago White Sox 3

Tampa Bay 9 Detroit 1

Cleveland 5 Minnesota 2

Seattle 7 Texas 3

Kansas City 7 L.A. Angels 3

Oakland 4 N.Y. Yankees 3

Boston 6 Houston 5

National League

L.A. Dodgers 8 Cincinnati 7

N.Y. Mets 5 Washington 1

Arizona 5 Philadelphia 4 (10 innings)

Atlanta 5 Miami 4

Chicago Cubs 7 Pittsburgh 1

Milwaukee 2 San Diego 1

Colorado 7 San Francisco 5

Interleague

Baltimore 8 St. Louis 5

---

MLS

New York 2 Philadelphia 0

---

Monday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League



Cleveland (Kluber 5-2) at Baltimore (Bundy 7-5), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Estrada 4-5) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 2-0), 8:05 p.m.

Boston (Velazquez 1-1) at Kansas City (Hammel 3-6), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Peacock 3-1) at Oakland (Gossett 0-1), 10:05 p.m.

Detroit (Sanchez 0-0) at Seattle (Gaviglio 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

National League



Washington (Roark 6-4) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Cueto 5-6) at Atlanta (Dickey 4-5), 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Cole 4-6) at Milwaukee (Garza 3-2), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Richard 5-7) at Chicago Cubs (Lester 4-4), 8:05 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Wheeler 3-4) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 9-2), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague



Cincinnati (Feldman 5-5) at Tampa Bay (Odorizzi 4-3), 7:10 p.m.

---



