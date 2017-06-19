Trophy-winning Pak cricketers warmly welcomed home

ISLAMABAD — Hundreds of fans stayed up late to welcome home members of new Champions Trophy winner Pakistan in Lahore at 2:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

Banners reading "Champion of champions. Team Pakistan! welcome back after such a tremendous victory" were erected at Allama Iqbal International Airport, along with a picture of the team carrying the trophy.

Television footage showed supporters chanting "Pakistan Zindabad" (Long live Pakistan) when four of the team entered the public area.

Player-of-the-tournament Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Babar Azam, and Ahmed Shehzad were presented with bouquets by Punjab provincial ministers.

Punjab chief minister Shahbaz Sharif was due to receive the cricketers, but Geo Television reported he couldn't come to the airport at the last minute due to security reasons.

Pakistan stunned the cricketing world on Sunday when it crushed archrival and hot favourite India by 180 runs in the final.

Ali took three wickets in the final and finished as the leading wicket-taker with 13 in five matches.

Dozens of fans surrounded Ali's car and showered it with rose petals, while the fast bowler smiled and waved from inside the car.