Wild announce affiliation agreement with Rapid City Rush

ST. PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Wild have announced an ECHL affiliation agreement with the Rapid City Rush for the upcoming season.

The Wild's primary developmental affiliate is the Iowa Wild in the AHL. Under the affiliation agreement announced Monday, the Rush will serve as a resource for the development efforts and personnel needs of both the Iowa Wild and the Minnesota Wild.

Minnesota Wild senior vice-president of hockey operations Brent Flahr calls Rapid City "a terrific hockey market."

Rush general manager Joe Ferras says the NHL's Wild have a "tremendous fan base in Rapid City and the state of South Dakota."

The Rush are entering their 10th anniversary season. The team won the Ray Miron Presidents' Cup in 2010 while in the former Central Hockey League.

