Wolfsburg signs Belgian forward Dimata from KV Oostende

WOLFSBURG, Germany — Wolfsburg has signed Belgian forward Nany Landry Dimata from KV Oostende.

The Bundesliga club says the 19-year-old Dimata is getting a five-year deal.

Wolfsburg sporting director Olaf Rebbe says "Nany is a young, flexible forward whose progress we have been following closely for some time. So we're delighted that the transfer worked out."

Kicker magazine reports the transfer could cost the Volkswagen-backed club up to 10 million euros ($11.2 million).

Dimata scored 11 goals in 24 league games last season for Oostende, which he joined from Standard Liege.