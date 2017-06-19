Yankees' Marsh, Twins' Booser suspended 50 games each

New York Yankees right-hander Matt Marsh and Minnesota Twins left-hander Cam Booser have each been suspended for 50 games under baseball's minor league drug program following second positive tests for a drug of abuse.

The 25-year-old Marsh is 2-2 with a 3.68 ERA in 10 relief appearances this season during two stints at Double-A Trenton around five appearances for Class A Tampa, where he went 1-0 while pitching seven scoreless innings.

Booser, who also is 25, has allowed one run over three games and 2 2/3 innings this year at Class A Fort Myers.

Both penalties were announced Monday by Major League Baseball.