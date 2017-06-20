ALS patients get 18th-hole vantage point at Travellers golf

CROMWELL, Conn. — Fans in wheelchairs may find attending a golf tournament challenging. A vantage point overlooking the 18th green at this week's Travelers Championship may help.

For the second year, a spot near the final hole is designed to accommodate patients from New Britain's Hospital for Special Care who have amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS.

More than 100 ALS patients will watch some of the world's best golfers from air-conditioned viewing spots with wide travel spaces for easy navigation. They'll get rides to the tent from the parking lot and be served easy-to-eat meals.

The late Jay Fishman had the motor neuron disease commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease. The former Travelers chief executive helped save the event in 2007, when the company became its title sponsor.