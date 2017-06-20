AP source: Marlins' top draft pick Rogers agrees to terms

MIAMI — A person familiar with the negotiations says left-hander Trevor Rogers has agreed to terms on a deal with the Miami Marlins that includes a $3.4 million signing bonus.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because it won't be final until Rogers undergoes a physical.

The 6-foot-6 Rogers, 19, is from Carlsbad, New Mexico, and was drafted out of high school with the 13th pick by Miami last week.

___