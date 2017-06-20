Australia remains committed to cutting Super Rugby franchise

SYDNEY, Australia — Bill Pulver survived as chief executive of the Australian Rugby Union at an emergency general meeting which confirmed a commitment to cutting a Super Rugby franchise but went no further in deciding which one.

The Rugby Union Players' Association called for the emergency meeting on Tuesday after months of uncertainty for players at the Perth-based Western Force and the Melbourne Rebels, the two Australian clubs in the firing line in a streamlined Super Rugby competition for 2018.

Pulver's position has come under pressure as all of Australia's Super Rugby clubs have struggled this season. He offered to stand down if asked at the meeting, but ARU chairman Cameron Clyne said Pulver was not challenged.