Baseball Capsules

BALTIMORE — Corey Kluber pitched a three-hitter for his fifth career shutout, Jason Kipnis and Carlos Santana homered and the Cleveland Indians overpowered the Baltimore Orioles 12-0 Monday night for their season-high sixth straight victory.

Santana and Austin Jackson had three RBIs apiece for the AL Central leaders, whose recent surge has lifted them to a season-best six games over .500 (37-31).

Cleveland batted around in the fourth and fifth innings and sent eight men to the plate in a three-run sixth that made it 11-0. The Indians banged out a season-high 10 extra-base hits, including seven doubles.

Kluber (6-2) struck out 11 and walked none in his 12th career complete game and second shutout this season. The right-hander scattered three singles and struck out the side in the ninth.

Baltimore starter Dylan Bundy (7-6) allowed six runs in 4 1/3 innings. The Orioles have dropped nine of 12 and yielded at least five runs in 16 straight games.

MARLINS 8, NATIONALS 7

MIAMI (AP) — Marcell Ozuna singled home the winning run with two outs in the ninth inning and Miami overcame an early six-run deficit to beat Washington.

Marlins slugger Justin Bour tied the game at 6 in the third with a grand slam, his 18th homer. Giancarlo Stanton also hit his 18th of the season to make it 7-all in the seventh.

Bryce Harper hit his 18th homer for the Nationals. Anthony Rendon also went deep before leaving in the fifth inning with a neck stinger he sustained diving for a grounder. He is day to day

Washington starter Tanner Roark squandered a 6-0 lead by giving up six runs in the third. Enny Romero (2-3) took the loss.

A.J. Ramos (2-3) worked a scoreless ninth and the Marlins won for the 11th time in their past 13 home games.

Miami lost to Atlanta on walk-off hits by Brandon Phillips on Saturday and Sunday.

ROYALS 4, RED SOX 2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Whit Merrifield drove in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, Eric Hosmer hit a two-run homer and Kansas City topped Boston for its eighth win in nine games.

Jason Hammel (4-6) pitched seven sharp innings before turning it over to Mike Minor, who loaded the bases with two outs in the eighth. No. 9 hitter Christian Vazquez grounded out to end the threat.

Kelvin Herrera worked the ninth for his 16th save.

Red Sox reliever Blaine Boyer (0-1) gave up Merrifield's bouncing RBI single in the seventh. Boyer was lifted after Lorenzo Cain added an insurance run with a single, the second straight night Boston's stingy bullpen has allowed a pair of runs.

Red Sox relievers had thrown 26 straight scoreless innings before the slump.

Jackie Bradley Jr. hit a two-run homer for Boston.

BLUE JAYS 7, RANGERS 6

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Kendrys Morales hit a go-ahead single after a tying single by Josh Donaldson in the ninth inning, and Toronto edged Texas in a matchup of AL Division Series opponents the past two seasons.

The Blue Jays won despite blowing a 5-1 lead in their first visit to Texas since last post-season , when they won the first two games in a best-of-five sweep that was their second straight ALDS victory over the two-time defending AL West champs.

Donaldson's single off closer Matt Bush scored Ryan Goins, who just beat the throw to second for a leadoff double. Morales' hit to the gap in left- centre scored Donaldson from second after a stolen base and a walk. It was the third blown save in 11 chances for Bush (2-2).

Jeff Beliveau (1-0) pitched a perfect eighth, and Roberto Osuna worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his 18th save in 22 chances.

Toronto's Steve Pearce and Adrian Beltre of the Rangers traded three-run doubles in the fourth, with Beltre's liner to right- centre capping a five-run inning for a 6-5 lead that held up until the ninth.

Jose Bautista homered for the Blue Jays and Justin Smoak had three hits, including a career high-tying 20th homer.

CUBS 3, PADRES 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Willson Contreras hit a tying homer, Javier Baez scored the go-ahead run on an error and Wade Davis worked out of a ninth-inning jam for Chicago against San Diego.

Anthony Rizzo thrived in the leadoff spot again, extending his career-high hitting streak to 13 games by going 2 for 3 with an RBI as the Cubs won their second straight to improve to 35-34.

Jose Pirela and Yangervis Solarte each had a solo homer for the Padres, although Pirela's error in left field allowed the decisive run to score in the seventh.

Hector Rondon (2-1) pitched a scoreless inning for the win, and Davis struck out Wil Myers and got Hunter Renfroe to ground out with runners on second and third for his 14th save in 14 chances.

Kirby Yates (1-1) allowed an unearned run but took the loss.

PIRATES 8, BREWERS 1

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Andrew McCutchen hit a two-run homer, Gerrit Cole pitched seven strong innings and Pittsburgh beat Milwaukee.

Travis Shaw's leadoff homer in the second put the Brewers ahead 1-0 and set a franchise mark, with the Brewers scoring their 16th consecutive run via the long ball.

The Pirates took the lead in the third on Adam Frazier's two-run single off starter Matt Garza (3-3).

Cole (5-6) held the Brewers to one run and three hits.

BRAVES 9, GIANTS 0

ATLANTA (AP) — R.A. Dickey threw seven scoreless innings, Matt Adams hit another homer and Atlanta sent San Francisco to its seventh straight loss.

The 42-year-old Dickey (5-5) escaped a jam in the first to turn in his strongest outing of the season. He gave up just three hits and retired 16 of the last 17 hitters he faced.

The Giants' skid is the longest of a hugely disappointing season as they dropped to 26-46 and fell 20 games behind first-place Colorado in the NL West.

Adams homered in the fourth off Johnny Cueto (5-7) and added an RBI single in the eighth to key a seven-run outburst that made it a rout. He has 10 homers and 27 RBIs since being acquired from St. Louis on May 20.

REDS 7, RAYS 3

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Scott Schebler and Scooter Gennett homered and Joey Votto snapped an eighth-inning tie with an RBI single, helping Cincinnati end a season-high nine-game losing streak with a victory over Tampa Bay.

Schebler led off the fifth with his 19th homer, tying Votto for the team lead. Gennett went deep for the second consecutive day, his first homers since hitting four in a game against St. Louis on June 6.