Canadian women's rugby sevens team in France, waiting for luggage to join them

CLERMONT-FERRAND, France — Canada's women's rugby sevens team has made it to France for the final stop of the World Series season.

But its luggage was not so fortunate.

The Canadian women left Sunday, flying from Victoria to Montreal and then Lyon.

"All the players and staff made it but almost everyone's bag didn't," coach John Tait said in an email to The Canadian Press. "Air Canada have given us the same response that they haven't heard back from their baggage team yet! 38 hours and counting!

"Luckily most of the ladies carried on the cleats but not much else."

Veteran Ashley Steacy tweeted a photo of the team holding shopping bags.

"Hoping we get our bags b4 our tourney this weekend! Had 2 do a bit of shopping yesterday so we could train today. @AirCanada #21bagsmissing," she wrote.