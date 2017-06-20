Giants send RHP Law to minors after dismal outing vs. Braves
ATLANTA — San Francisco Giants reliever Derek Law has been optioned to the minors a day after facing six batters without recording an out in the series opener against the Atlanta Braves.
The Giants recalled right-hander Kyle Crick from Triple-A Sacramento on Tuesday, giving the former first-round draft pick his first taste of the big leagues.
Law came on in the eighth inning Monday night with the Giants trailing 3-0, two runners aboard and two outs. He walked Tyler Flowers, then gave up five straight hits — including a towering, three-run homer into the second deck in right field by pinch-hitter Danny Santana — as the Braves cruised to a 9-0 victory.
With the dismal outing, Law's ERA climbed from 4.20 to 5.40, prompting the Giants to option him to Sacramento.
