Hoffenheim signs Norway's Havard Nordtveit from West Ham

BERLIN — Hoffenheim has signed Norway defensive midfielder Havard Nordtveit from English Premier League side West Ham.

The Bundesliga club says Nordtveit, who celebrates his 27th birthday on Wednesday, has signed a deal through June 2022.

After midfielder Florian Grillitsch and defender Justin Hoogma, Nordtveit is Hoffenheim's third signing of the off-season .

Hoffenheim has a chance of qualifying for the Champions League proper after its fourth-place finish in the Bundesliga secured a playoff.

Nordtveit previously played for Borussia Moenchengladbach and Nuremberg in the Bundesliga (152 league games for the former), before joining West Ham last year.