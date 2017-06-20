Jets sign former Bears wide receiver Marquess Wilson
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. — The New York Jets have signed former Chicago Bears wide receiver Marquess Wilson.
The team announced the move Tuesday, adding depth to an inexperienced receiving corps.
Wilson was a seventh-round draft pick of the Bears out of Washington State in 2013. He set the Cougars record with 3,207 yards receiving from 2000-12.
With the Bears, Wilson had 56 catches for 777 yards and three touchdowns. He played in three games last season because he broke his left foot, landing him on injured reserve. Wilson's best season was in 2015, when he caught 28 passes for 464 yards and a TD.
