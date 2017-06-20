Kansas' Jackson, Duke's Tatum headline forwards in NBA draft
RALEIGH, N.C. — The top forwards in Thursday's NBA draft needed only a season in college to secure their position in the lottery.
Kansas' Josh Jackson and Duke's Jayson Tatum are one-and-done small forwards with size and athleticism, and they're almost certain to go in the top five overall picks. The Boston Celtics have the third overall pick after their deal with the Philadelphia 76ers, and Jackson or Tatum could find themselves headed to Boston.
Two other college freshmen — Florida State's Jonathan Isaac and Arizona's Lauri Markkanen — round out the headliners in this class of small forwards, who all have the skill and size to play inside or out in small-ball lineup.
Here's a look at the top prospects:
___
JOSH JACKSON
The Kansas star lived up to the hype surround him in his one college season.
STRENGTHS: The 6-foot-8 checks every box when it comes to two-way potential at the 3-spot. He averaged 16.3 points while shooting 51
CONCERNS: The glaring problem came at the line, where he made just 57
___
JAYSON TATUM
Duke's latest one-and-done wing has a polished all-around game with room to grow.
STRENGTHS: The 6-8 small forward averaged 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds with the ability to score from outside or use his 6-11 wingspan to attack the rim. He put the total package on display in his most impressive stretch during Duke's four-games-in-four-days run to the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament title, averaging 24.5 points while shooting 57
CONCERNS: He needs to continue to stretch his shooting range after making just 34
___
JONATHAN ISAAC
The Florida State freshman offers stretch-4 perimeter skills in an athletic 6-10 frame.
STRENGTHS: Isaac — who started his high school career as a guard before a big growth spurt — has fluid perimeter moves and length to help in the paint. He averaged 12 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.5 blocks on a deep Seminoles team, shooting nearly 51
CONCERNS: The 19-year-old weighs just 210 pounds, so he needs to add strength to hold up inside. He also needs to further develop his outside shot after shooting about 35
___
LAURI MARKKANEN
The Arizona freshman is a true inside-out threat in a 7-foot frame.
STRENGTHS: Markkanen has shown he is a strong shooter, making 49
CONCERNS: While
___
JUSTIN JACKSON
The junior small forward had a big leap to become an Associated Press all-American and helped North Carolina win a national championship.
STRENGTHS: The 6-8 Jackson shot roughly 30
CONCERNS: Jackson isn't an explosive athlete and still needs to improve his outside shooting for the longer-range NBA 3. He also will need to get stronger.
___
OG ANUNOBY
The Indiana small forward had a strong sophomore season before suffering an injury and offers plenty of defensive potential as a first-rounder.
STRENGTHS: Anunoby has an NBA build (6-8, 235 pounds, 7-6 wingspan) and athleticism . He thrived as the heart of the Hoosiers'
CONCERNS: His offensive game still needs work and he struggled at the line (56
___
OTHERS TO KEEP AN EYE ON:
— T.J. LEAF: The 6-10 UCLA freshman has perimeter skills (16.3 points, 47
— SEMI OJELEYE: The 6-7 junior thrived at SMU (19.0 points) after transferring from Duke and could go late in the first round.
— TYLER LYDON: The 6-9 sophomore from Syracuse averaged 13.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while shooting 40
— DILLON BROOKS: The 6-7 junior helped lead Oregon to its first Final Four since 1939. He is a second-round prospect.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBAbasketball
___
Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/aaronbeardap
