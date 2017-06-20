Kumble steps down as India cricket coach

MUMBAI, India — Anil Kumble stepped down as India cricket coach on Tuesday, two days after the team's heavy loss to archrival Pakistan in the Champions Trophy final.

"While the cricket advisory committee had endorsed an extension to his tenure as head coach," the Board of Control for Cricket in India said, "Mr. Anil Kumble has decided not to continue as the coach."

Kumble's one-year contract expired at the end of the Champions Trophy. India's limited-overs tour of the West Indies starts on Friday.

India lost the Champions Trophy final by 180 runs at The Oval on Sunday, an embarrassing defeat against a Pakistan team it easily beat in the group stage.

Kumble leaves with India top of the test rankings, after series wins over West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia over the past year.

"We wish to place on record our sincere appreciation for the immense contribution by Anil Kumble to the team which enabled India to attain the No. 1 test position," said Amitabh Choudhary, acting secretary of the BCCI. "Indian cricket needs his continued contribution in various capacities and wishes him all the best in his future endeavour ."