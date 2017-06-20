Marlins prospect Garrett undergoes Tommy John surgery
MIAMI — Left-hander Braxton Garrett, the Miami Marlins' top prospect, has undergone Tommy John surgery.
Garrett was the seventh overall selection in the 2016 amateur draft. The 19-year-old made his professional debut this year with Single-A Greensboro, starting four games before going on the disabled list. Dr. James Andrews performed the surgery Tuesday.
Right-hander Tyler Kolek, the Marlins' top pick in the 2014 draft, underwent Tommy John surgery in April 2016. He is expected to resume pitching soon.
