MLS to continue investigation of Whitecaps defender after assault charge stayed

VANCOUVER — Major League Soccer says it will continue its independent investigation of Sheanon Williams a day after an assault charge against the Vancouver Whitecaps defender was stayed.

MLS and the Whitecaps issued a joint release Tuesday, confirming that the investigation will continue.

The charge against Williams in connection with an alleged domestic incident was stayed on Monday.

Williams was arrested Thursday morning. The Crown has one year to re-file charges.

The release also said Williams will be suspended from competition and team activities until doctors in the league's Substance Abuse and Behavioral Health Program complete an assessment and clear him to play.

The Whitecaps returned to practice Tuesday without Williams, who was acquired from the Houston Dynamo in December. The 27-year-old has started 11 games in MLS for Vancouver this season.