Montreal lightweight John Makdessi to take on Sage Northcutt at UFC 214

TORONTO — Montreal lightweight John (The Bull) Makdessi is stepping in for the injured Claudio Puelles against (Super) Sage Northcutt at UFC 214.

The pay-per-view card, headlined by the light-heavyweight title match between champion Daniel Cormier and former title-holder Jon (Bones) Jones, is set for July 29 in Anaheim.

Makdessi (14-6-0) is coming off a first-round loss to Lando Vannata in December at UFC 206. The 32-year-old from Montreal has a 7-6 record in the UFC but has lost four of his last six.