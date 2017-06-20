Phillies drop Saunders, Gomez, add Perkins, Milner
PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia Phillies designated veteran outfielder Michael Saunders for assignment Tuesday after a failed three-month experiment.
The Phillies took a chance that Saunders, 30, would revert back to that first-half form and solidify the middle of their lineup. It didn't work.
In 61 games, Saunders hit .205 with six home runs and 20 RBIs while striking out 51 times. His .257 on-base percentage was the lowest in the National League among qualified hitters.
The Phillies also designated right-hander Jeanmar Gomez for assignment. Gomez led the team in saves last season with 37, but faltered badly in September, losing the closer's job. He never regained his form and had a 7.25 ERA in 18 appearances.
To replace them on the 25-man roster, the Phillies added outfielder Cam Perkins and left-hander Hoby Milner from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
