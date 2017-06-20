Red Sox place 3B Sandoval back on disabled list

BOSTON — The Boston Red Sox have placed third baseman Pablo Sandoval on the disabled list with a left ear infection.

After appearing in just three games last season, Sandoval is batting .212 with four homers and 12 RBIs in 32 games this year. In three seasons since signing a five-year, $95 million contract with Boston, Sandoval has batted .237 with 14 homers and 59 RBIs while appearing in just 161 games.