Scores and Schedule

Monday's Games

MLB

American League

Cleveland 12 Baltimore 0

Toronto 7 Texas 6

Kansas City 4 Boston 2

Houston 4 Oakland 1

Seattle 6 Detroit 2

National League

Miami 8 Washington 7

Atlanta 9 San Francisco 0

Pittsburgh 8 Milwaukee 1

Chicago Cubs 3 San Diego 2

L.A. Dodgers 10 N.Y. Mets 6

Interleague

Cincinnati 7 Tampa Bay 3

Tuesday's Games

(All times Eastern)

MLB

American League

Cleveland (Tomlin 4-8) at Baltimore (Tillman 1-5), 7:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Bridwell 1-0) at N.Y. Yankees (Pineda 7-3), 7:05 p.m.

Toronto (Liriano 3-2) at Texas (Martinez 1-3), 8:05 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Holland 5-6) at Minnesota (Santana 8-4), 8:10 p.m.

Boston (Sale 8-3) at Kansas City (Strahm 2-3), 8:15 p.m.

Houston (Martes 1-0) at Oakland (Gray 2-2), 10:05 p.m.

Detroit (Zimmermann 5-5) at Seattle (Miranda 6-3), 10:10 p.m.

National League

St. Louis (Leake 5-6) at Philadelphia (Hellickson 5-5), 7:05 p.m.

Washington (Gonzalez 6-1) at Miami (Volquez 3-7), 7:10 p.m.

San Francisco (Moore 2-7) at Atlanta (Teheran 6-4), 7:35 p.m.

Pittsburgh (Kuhl 1-6) at Milwaukee (Davies 7-3), 7:40 p.m.

San Diego (Chacin 6-5) at Chicago Cubs (Montgomery 0-3), 8:05 p.m.

Arizona (Greinke 8-3) at Colorado (Marquez 5-3), 8:40 p.m.

N.Y. Mets (Gsellman 5-4) at L.A. Dodgers (McCarthy 5-3), 10:10 p.m.

Interleague

Cincinnati (Garrett 3-5) at Tampa Bay (Cobb 5-5), 7:10 p.m.

