Umpire Joe West works 5,000th career game

West was behind the plate for a matchup between the Arizona Diamondbacks and Colorado Rockies. The 64-year-old, nicknamed "Cowboy" Joe, is the third umpire to work at least 5,000 games, joining Hall of Famer Bill Klem (5,375) and Bruce Froemming (5,163). West has said he'd like to pass Klem, which would mean working through at least 2020.