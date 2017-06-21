Adam Haseley, Phils' top pick agrees to $5.1M signing bonus
PHILADELPHIA — Outfielder Adam Haseley, selected eighth overall in last week's amateur draft, agreed to a minor league contract with the Phillies that includes a $5.1 million signing bonus.
Haseley took batting practice before Philadelphia's game against St. Louis on Wednesday night. His deal is above his slot value of $4,780,400.
The 21-year-old, a left-handed hitter, batted .390 with 14 homers and 56 RBIs in 58 games at Virginia this year. Haseley is a finalist for the Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the top amateur player by the U.S. Baseball Federation.
Philadelphia also agreed to deals with right-hander Spencer Howard (second round), infielder Jake Scheiner (fourth round), shortstop Nick Maton (seventh round), left-hander Jhordany Mezquita (eighth round), infielder Jack Zoellner (ninth round) and right-hander Connor Brogdon (10th round).
