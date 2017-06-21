Diamondbacks sign draft picks Smith and Varsho
A
A
Share via Email
PHOENIX — The Arizona Diamondbacks have signed infielder Pavin Smith, the seventh overall pick in this year's first-year player draft.
The Diamondbacks also signed catcher Daulton Varsho, the 68th overall pick, on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Smith hit .342 with 13 home runs and a school-record 77 RBIs in 59 games as a junior at Virginia last season. He has 178 RBIs in three seasons, second-most in school history.
The 20-year-old Varsho hit .362 with 11 homers and 39 RBIs in 54 games with Wisconsin-Milwaukee as a junior in 2017.
Arizona has agreed to terms with 22 of its 40 selection from the 2017 draft.
Most Popular
-
Free concert, activities on Halifax waterfront for Aboriginal Day Live
-
Muslim community 'very fearful' after seeing rise in hate incidents
-
Former Halifax-area pastor charged with sexual assault, sexual exploitation, involving teenage girl
-
Man who filmed woman asking for 'white doctor' in clinic 'shocked' by incident